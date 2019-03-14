Allow DCI Kinoti to finish war on graft before becoming IG

Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet ended his four-year non-renewable term on March 11. He exited office without seeking favours to extend the term, at least as far as I am aware.

I have to wish him all the best in his immediate and future endeavours. I know important state appointments are just around the corner for him. He does not even need to apply for the jobs.

But already there are six or so serving and ex-police officers who are the frontrunners to replace Boinnet. I wish each and every one of them the best of luck. I also pray that professionalism and patriotism and not shenanigans will be put into consideration in interviewing and shortlisting the next and Kenya’s third Inspector General of police.

However, although some people have proposed DCI George Kinoti to take over as the IG, it is my wish that he first finishes his current term and responsibility and assist DPP Noordin Haji in the fight against corruption.

The two have made corruption a very dangerous business to trade in. They have persistently undressed the corrupt without fear, favour, nepotism, creed, religion or colour. So far, they have proven to be unshakable, apolitical and a duo that cannot be compromised. The two have taken the fight against corruption to levels not seen in Kenya befoe.

I have nothing against Kinoti to stop him from being the next IG. In any case, although the office of the Inspector General is the highest rank in the police hierarchy, it sounds more ceremonial and administrative.

The Director of DCI is a hands-on office. Therein lies the difference between the two offices. However, mine is just an opinion and it is up to The National Police Service Commission and the President to decide to takes over,

Kisumu