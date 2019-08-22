DIVISION OF REVENUE BILL STANDOFF

MPs and Senators must now act

Counties are unable to offer essential services, with hospitals lacking drugs.

In Summary

• Both Houses of Parliament are engaged in what is obviously a supremacy battle at the expense of suffering millions.

• The august House must not escalate this problem any further and should urgently pass the Division of Revenue Bill 2019 to salvage the county governments from the debilitating financial crisis.

by STAR REPORTER The Star
Leader
22 August 2019 - 04:00
Governors and senators march to the Supreme Court to seek judicial intervention in interpreting Division of Revenue Bill 2019 on July 15, 2019
Governors and senators march to the Supreme Court to seek judicial intervention in interpreting Division of Revenue Bill 2019 on July 15, 2019
Parliament must stop political theatrics and quickly show leadership on the shameful Division of Revenue Bill (2019) standoff.

The august House must not escalate this problem any further and should urgently pass the Division of Revenue Bill 2019 to salvage the county governments from the debilitating financial crisis.

What Kenyans were treated to on Tuesday during mediation committee sittings in Parliament amounted to pointless chest-thumping, with members taking hard-line positions.

 
 

The mediation panel sessions, which are normally held behind closed doors, were live on TV in what appeared to be a shouting match.

Sobriety was swept under the carpet as representatives of the Senate and the National Assembly danced at a time when Kenyans who look up to them for hope are suffering.

Both Houses of Parliament are engaged in what is obviously a supremacy battle at the expense of suffering millions.

Counties are unable to offer essential services, with hospitals lacking drugs. 

Patients relying on affordable public healthcare have been forced to seek medical services at highly expensive private hospitals. Salaries have also not been paid. Contractors payments are in arrears. 

It is high time that Parliamentarians unlocked the revenue standoff to save Kenyans from more anguish.

