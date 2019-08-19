Church leaders should renew their calling

The public has in the past few days been treated to drama – nay shenanigans – in a number of church groupings over leadership and charges of real or perceived corruption. In one incident, the police intervened and closed a church in Nairobi.

Corruption is the betrayal of trust. It is the misuse of entrusted power for private gain. It takes the form of among others, bribery, nepotism, extortion and embezzlement of funds.

Corruption has become endemic in our society, yet we have church leaders expected to be in the frontline slaying the corruption monster. Sadly, some of them dine and wine with the priests of high-end corruption.

Individuals who claim to be raising funds for planting churches, aid and relief programmes often turn out to be impostors and embezzlers. There are many examples of ecclesial corruption in our midst. A lot of it has to do with the management of church properties, institutions and financial resources.

Granted, religious leaders do not lead angels but a laity that is actively and daily involved in the affairs of society. Some of the laity serve on management committees and are witnesses of corruption in the church.

Perhaps, it's time for religious leaders to renew their calling. After all, they are expected to be the light and the salt in all moral matters.

