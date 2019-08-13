It's premature to say you back referendum

However, there are counter-arguments against the parliamentary system. How would you guard against a powerful Prime Minister staying in power indefinitely by buying the loyalty of MPs?

And what parliamentary system are we talking about? Some proposals seem to be for a hybrid where there is an executive Prime Minister but where the President still calls the shots.

This is not to say the parliament system is good or bad. Like the presidential system, it has pros and cons.

But it is premature to say today that you support or oppose the referendum because we don't know what the vote will be about. It might be for a hybrid or a full parliamentary system. It might be anything.

