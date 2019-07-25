Close

FIGHT AGAINST GRAFT

Hit them where it hurts, recover stolen assets

Asset recovery returns stolen property to the rightful owner, who happens to be the public.

In Summary

• Anti-corruption court judge Hedwig Ong’undi also directed that Kiamba pays Sh35 million to the state and in default, his Runda property will be forfeited.

• The decision will not only energise the fight against corruption but will also deter those hoping to steal from public coffers.

by STAR EDITOR
Leader
25 July 2019 - 00:00

The High Court on Wednesday ordered former Nairobi Finance boss Jimmy Kiamba to pay the government Sh282 million in unexplained assets.

Anti-corruption court judge Hedwig Ong’undi also directed that Kiamba pay Sh35 million to the state, and in default, his Runda property will be forfeited.

This is a welcome and important development in the fight against corruption, especially because suspects have previously been charged but have gotten away with stolen money.

The decision will not only energise the fight against corruption but will also deter those hoping to steal from public coffers.

The EACC has also recovered Sh2.7 billion assets over four months from corrupt individuals through alternative dispute resolutions, a significant improvement on the last five years.

This is a new strategy the commission has employed and should be supported because it’s cheaper, faster and more effective.

Asset recovery returns stolen property to the rightful owner, who happens to be the public.

There should be no safe haven for those who steal from anyone. Recovering the stolen money and assets will be key to funding social programmes and putting corrupt leaders on notice that they will not escape the law.

Quote of the Day: “Advice is like snow; the softer it falls the longer it dwells upon, and the deeper it sinks into the mind.”

 

Samuel Taylor Coleridge

The English poet and co-founder of the Romantic Movement in England died on July 25, 1834.

 
 

 

MORE:

Step up fight for return of stolen money

AU Executive Council declared July 11 as the day to mark the AU Convention on Preventing and Combating Corruption.
Opinion
2 weeks ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by STAR EDITOR
Leader
25 July 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Anyone can be arrested if Thugge, Rotich can be
    2d ago Leader

  2. Kelvin Ochieng story denotes thousands of betrayed youths
    2d ago Star Blogs

  3. Implementing TJRC report best route for Kenya
    1d ago Columnists

  4. Child hunger defies Africa’s economic growth
    1d ago Columnists

  5. Raise cancer awareness and support caregivers
    1d ago Star Blogs

Latest Videos