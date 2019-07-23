Anyone can be arrested if Thugge, Rotich can be

Yesterday the DPP, Noordin Haji, ordered the arrest of Treasury CS Henry Rotich and his PS Kamau Thugge over the Kimwarer and Arror dams scandal.

A total of 28 officials and entities are to be charged for flouting procurement rules.

Haji in a statement yesterday said that the price of the dams had been inflated by Sh17 billion; Sh19 billion had already been paid out; and 40 million euro had been borrowed to fund the project. The possible losses are substantial.

These dams would have helped farmers to irrigate and develop their land but there were clearly serious failings in procurement. Someone must be held accountable.

It is earth-shattering that Thugge and Rotich have been arrested. They literally ran the economy between them. They were both trusted by the President so the message must now be that no corrupt official is safe. If they can be arrested, anyone can be arrested.

The courts should not be pushed to arrive at a verdict but they should not delay either. This case may mark a watershed in the future of Kenya.

