Mr President, live up to your promise to fund sports

The Harambee Stars pulsating 3-2 win over Tanzania in the Africa Cup Of Nations on Thursday was a welcome relief.

The win, which kept Stars in the hunt for the knockout phase, showed that with good preparation and investment, nothing is impossible

Sports IS still underfunded, despite President Kenyatta saying in March that all national teams will be funded by the government.

The eagerly awaited national sports fund is not fully operational, despite several international activities.

Sportsmen and women are only remembered when they perform well but not during the planning and preparation stage, which is key to the outcome.

Politicians and corporates want to be associated with the teams when they win, but fail to help from the start.

Case in point: the Kenya Under 20 rugby team next week competes for the Junior World Rugby Trophy in Brazil. The team is struggling to raise Sh13 million for expenses.

Kenya's Malkia Strikers have asked to be treated like the Harambee Stars, in funding, facilities and exposure, as they prepare for the Africa Nations Cup in Egypt in August.

The talent in the nation is immense across all sports but government needs to put its money where its mouth is to enable Kenya to become a sporting powerhouse not only on the continent but alsp on the global stage.