Njagua's concerns right but packaging wrong

Starehe MP Charles Njagua's threat to mobilise his constituents to throw out foreign traders has no gone down well with many.

Tanzania in particular, has not taken kindly to the incitement by the youthful MP with the matter coming up before its Parliament on Tuesday.

Popularly known as Jaguar, the musician turned MP was 'vote hunting' without weighing the impact of his words on Kenya's foreign relations and policy.

The MP, who graduated last year with a degree in Peace Studies and Conflict Management from Mt Kenya University, should know better.

Data from the Economic Survey 2019 shows that Kenya's net financial inflows grew by 21.6 percent from Sh546.7 billion in 2017 to Sh664.6 billion in 2018, mainly driven by a 40.5 percent increase in inflows of foreign direct investment.

This shows the importance of FDIs to the economy and hence the need for a conducive economic and political environment devoid of scaremongers such as Jaguar.

However while they are welcome, foreigners should not be licensed to engage in selling mitumba, roasting maize, babysitting and other jobs that can be fairly handled by many of our unemployed citizenry.

Countries world over are protective of their economies and the US and China trade war is a clear example.

Jaguar sits in Parliament where laws are made and so instead of playing to the gallery, he should come up with a bill that addresses his concerns.

The MP could have a point but his thinking and approach are totally wrong.

