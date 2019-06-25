Close

Focus on development, and avoid reckless talk

• Both pro-Ruto and anti-Ruto forces are already campaigning for 2022.

• Not surprising that President Kenyatta became so angry at Kasarani last week.

25 June 2019 - 06:00
This government is becoming unstable. Yesterday the Director of Criminal Investigation summoned four Cabinet Secretaries to answer charges that they wanted to block Deputy President William Ruto from visiting Central Kenya. They denied allegations that they were conspiring to assassinate the DP.

Whatever the truth of the matter, it does not reflect well on the government that it is riven by such divisions. No wonder President Kenyatta was so angry at Kasarani one week ago.

 

Ruto's Tangatanga team are effectively campaigning for 2022 but, on the other hand, some sections of Central are actively trying to block Ruto from becoming president, despite the campaign promises by Jubilee in 2017. Even if they do not want to assassinate him, they do want to get rid of him.

 
 

There are still three years to go to the next election. We can't go on like this.

If our politicians have a problem with each other, they should discuss them at their official meetings in full daylight. They should avoid reckless talk that could drag Kenya back to the precipice. And they should concentrate on development until the official election campaigns begin.

Quote of the day: "The very concept of objective truth is fading out of the world. Lies will pass into history."

George Orwell
The British novelist was born on June 25, 1903

