Close

EDITORIAL

Nationalisation won't solve KQ's problems

In Summary

• Government already owns 49 percent of Kenya Airways.

• Ethiopian Airlines is the only profitable airline in Africa.

by STAR EDITOR Editorial
Leader
Breaking News
20 June 2019 - 06:00
KQ plane at Moi Airport Mombasa
KQ plane at Moi Airport Mombasa
Image: FILE

On Tuesday the Transport Committee of the National Assembly recommended  Kenya Airways be renationalised. This could be disastrous.

After last year's restructuring, 49 percent of KQ is owned by government, 38 percent by  KQ Lenders Company, eight percent by Air France KLM, and five percent by small shareholders on the NSE.

Government would need to pay at least Sh11 billion to buy the shares that it does not own. Then it would need to pay around Sh21 billion to clear the loans dragging KQ down. Last year KQ lost Sh7.5 billion.  The airline could become a black hole for government if it took over.

 
 

It is very difficult to make money running an airline. Ethiopian Airlines is the only profitable airline in Africa but it is partly subsidised by its management of Addis Ababa airport. Earlier this year a proposal for KQ to take over running Jomo Kenyatta International Airport was rejected.

Nationalisation won't solve these deep structural problems. The present combination of private and public sector management has the best chance, one providing commercial discipline, the other financial strength.

Quote of the day: "Greatness comes from fear. Fear can either shut us down and we go home, or we fight through it." 

Lionel Richie
The American singer was born on  June 20, 1947

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by STAR EDITOR Editorial
Leader
Breaking News
20 June 2019 - 06:00

Most Popular

  1. I'll always remain an Advocate of the High Court - Khaemba
    1d ago Star Blogs

  2. Maraga joins Ndii in non-state capture
    2d ago Columnists

  3. Contract system right way for civil servants
    1d ago Leader

  4. Ask AU, Igad to arbitrate Kenya-Somalia row
    1d ago Star Blogs

  5. Check dark side of generosity
    20h ago Columnists

Latest Videos