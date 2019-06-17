Parents must steer battle against drug abuse

Drug and substance abuse is on the rise in Kenya, and an expose in the Weekend Star and today's edition paints a grim picture of how the youth are slowly stoning themselves to death.

What the Star investigation uncovered is just a tip of the iceberg and the problem is widespread. It is not only the youth who are indulging, nor only poor youths.

A 2017 Nacada report on the status of drug and substance abuse showed that 4.9 million Kenyans aged 15 – 65 years are abusing at least one drug or substance.

A 2018 drugs and substance abuse report by the Kenyan Institute for Public Research and Analysis established that children as young as four are already into hard drugs.

Increased use of prescription drugs, heroin, cocaine, alcohol, bhang, cigarettes and now the emergence of designer drugs and drug parties should give any parent sleepless nights.

Parents must stop 'remote control' parenting and be hands-on. Know who your kids hang out with and how they spend their pocket money.

Dean of the Moi University School of Medicine Dr Lukoye Atwoli aptly puts it:

"Parenthood is about engagement with young people as they grow right from early childhood all through teenage years, adolescence to early adulthood."

