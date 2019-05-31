Prayer Breakfast hollow as leaders preach water, drink wine

President Uhuru Kenyatta led the country on Thursday in observing the National Prayer breakfast.

The idea of a national prayer breakfast was first mooted in the US in the 1950s and actualised in 1970.

It was designed to encourage government officials, politicians, business leaders and others to 'turn to God in prayer and meditation.'

The Kenyan version that began in 1988 has been dogged by controversies and its relevance is rightly questioned.

Instead of using it for prayer and meditation, our leaders use the occasion to shamelessly advance their agendas and sometimes settle political scores.

Yesterday DP William Ruto used the supposedly solemn occasion to market himself as a self-made politician.

Last year Ruto used the event to reconcile with ODM leader Raila Odinga, while Kalonzo Musyoka and Ruto 'forgave each other'. What followed were attacks between Raila and Ruto.

Once they have feasted on a sumptuous breakfast and high-minded words, our leaders walk out and do the opposite of what they preach.

Rarely do Kenyans see faithfulness, humility and reflection among national leaders despite eating many such breakfasts.

Our National Prayer Breakfast has lost meaning and those concerned need to reflect on the money and time they spend every year to pray.

