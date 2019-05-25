EDITORIAL

State must end insecurity in North Rift

It is imperative that the government deals decisively with the perennial insecurity

In Summary

•Education, healthcare and other social activities have been disrupted by insecurity

•The main responsibility of government is to protect lives and properties of citizens

Kerio Valley /MATHEWS NDANYI
Kerio Valley /MATHEWS NDANYI

In recent weeks, leaders from Kerio Valley, Turkana and Baringo have traded accusations over increased insecurity in the region.

On Friday they held a press conference and told off the government for disarming police reservists.

In justifying its decision, the government has said some of the KPRs are fueling insecurity while others hold illegal guns they use to terrorise fellow Kenyans.

Insecurity in these less developed areas began as “normal” cattle rustling, a traditional practice. But over the years the practice has become a vicious cycle of violence. The people who live in and around the valley have suffered a lot.

It is time the government dealt decisively with this outright banditry by disarming organised militia in the area.

Parochial interests motivate those behind this insecurity and as they continue with their violent activities unabated, the economy of the area is collapsing.

Education, healthcare and other social activities have been disrupted by insecurity.

The main responsibility of government is to protect the lives and properties of citizens.

President Kenyatta should remember that to realise his Big Four agenda, and for all Kenyans including those in this troubled region to share the benefits, peace and security are key.

It is imperative that the government deals decisively with the perennial insecurity.

Media calls for a rethink on state advertising agency

Accuse state of threatening agency into shaping editorial decisions.
News
3 weeks ago

EDITORIAL: Does Kenya want a life President?

Governors want to scrap the two-term limit so they can stand for election multiple times, the Star reported yesterday. Article 180 (7) of the ...
Opinion
3 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by STAR EDITOR
Leader
25 May 2019 - 06:00

Most Popular

  1. War on graft needs all arms of government
    1d ago Leader

  2. The forceful push of CBC raises suspicion of cartels in ...
    2d ago Star Blogs

  3. Arrest of big fish mentioned in graft is a big show of PR
    2d ago Star Blogs

  4. Public-private partnerships better than loans
    2d ago Columnists

  5. Will Ruto win against the dynasties in 2022?
    2d ago Columnists

Latest Videos