War on graft needs all arms of government

The Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission seems to have stepped up the fight against corruption since Twalib Mbarak took over in December last year.

It has investigated and arraigned in court a number of high-profile individuals, some who were under investigation for a long time before Mbarak took over.

On Thursday, Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu became the latest guest at the EACC for suspected irregular dealings.

The new leadership seems to have brought with it a sense of urgency, commitment and determination to fight graft.

But apart from arrests and trips to court, Kenyans are looking to see high-profile suspects convicted and proceeds of corruption recovered.

The Judiciary has been blamed for 'going to bed' with the corrupt through issuing various court injunctions and releasing suspects on bail.

People are stealing billions of shillings and using part of it to buy their freedom. It will send a strong message if the Judiciary jails a few big people for economic crimes.

The war against corruption needs all the institutions involved to work together. The DCI, the EACC, the DPP and all the three arms of government must work together.

It is also time the government considered changing the law to make mega corruption a capital offence.