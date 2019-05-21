CRACKDOWN ON ILLEGAL FOREIGNERS

Matiang'i should walk the talk on illegal immigrants

There are numerous reports of foreigners who run illegal gambling dens across the country.

In Summary

• Over 500,000 Kenyans have been blacklisted by the CRB for not paying money they use for gambling. 

• Almost all revenue goes abroad because the foreigners are paid far higher salaries and allowances than Kenyans. 

Interior CS Fred Matiang'i in Nairobi on Monday, May 20, 2019.
Interior CS Fred Matiang'i in Nairobi on Monday, May 20, 2019.
Image: ENOS TECHE

The government has blamed foreigners running betting companies illegally.

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i says more than 500,000 Kenyans have been blacklisted by the CRB for not paying money they use for gambling. 

There are numerous reports of foreigners who run illegal gambling dens countrywide.

County and regional commissioners have from time to time been raiding premises across the country and confiscating unlicensed gambling machines.

Government statistics show that the gambling sector employs about 5,000 Kenyans and 100 foreigners.

However, almost all revenue goes abroad because the foreigners are paid far higher salaries and allowances compared to what Kenyans are paid, yet in some cases they do the same job or Kenyans do more work.

Some of those people have managed to get their way into the country by bribing Immigration officials who prepare for the papers.

Matiang'i has previously threatened to deport foreigner plying their trade illegally. yet those involved haven’t stopped their illegal trade and the numbers of foreigners in the country illegally is also increasing.

Its time for the minister to match his words with actions and deal with government officials who are facilitating entry of the foreigners illegally and allowing them to engage in business without proper papers.

Quote of the Day: “Words are like leaves; and where they most abound, Much fruit of sense beneath is rarely found.”

Alexander Pope

The 18th-century English poet was born on May 21, 1688.

Gambling to blame for increased loan defaults - Matiang'i

Over 500,000 Kenyans blacklisted by CRB over defaults in repaying gambling money.
News
1 day ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by STAR EDITOR Editorial
Leader
21 May 2019 - 06:00

Most Popular

  1. Matiang'i should walk the talk on illegal immigrants
    20h ago Leader

  2. New curriculum not a solution to Kenya's education problems
    1d ago Star Blogs

  3. Lucrative charcoal trade has turned locals to heathens
    4d ago Star Blogs

  4. Toilets, textbooks equally important
    22h ago Columnists

  5. Educate Kenyans on wills and unclaimed assets
    1d ago Leader

Latest Videos