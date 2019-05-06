How about firing squads for those stealing public funds?

Hospital equipment worth billions of shillings is rotting away at county hospitals.

Governors have rejected them not because they're faulty, but because the Sh38 billion medical kit lease plan was forced down their throats.

Jubilee's Sh24.6 billion Digital Literacy Programme, known as the school laptops project, has collapsed.

Yet another project not properly formulated but it had to be rushed to enable individuals to make quick money.

In Mombasa, medical equipment worth Sh800 million in the controversial mobile clinic project has been vandalised; some consumables have expired.

BVR kits from the last elections are gathering dust in IEBC stores yet new equipment had to be procured from the same blacklisted supplier for the Huduma Namba programme.

These are just a few of the projects State officials have used to line their pockets with taxpayers' money.

Hardworking Kenyans have not in any way benefited from the white elephant projects yet some individual's off-shore accounts are bursting.

Shouting from rooftops about fighting corruption, public relations stunts by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, the Director of Criminal Investigations and the Director of Public Prosecutions, coupled with a slow judicial process, are not helping.

Isn't it time we ordered death by firing squad for those caught misusing public funds?

