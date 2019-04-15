EDITORIAL: It's time Uhuru cracked the whip

President Uhuru Kenyatta must be a frustrated leader - nay, an angry man. Soon after his re-election nearly two years ago, he came up with a four-pillar development agenda, which he continues to articulate in various forums.

His frustration is a result of open defiance by some of his cohorts in the Jubilee party who have made it their business to bombard the citizenry with toxic politics on Saturdays at funerals and on Sundays during Christian services.

The President constantly reminds these noise makers that they should have put to a stop campaign politics after the August 2017 elections and concentrate on his development agenda of ensuring that there is enough food in the country, Kenyans have decent houses, they need not to worry about dying at home because of unaffordable healthcare and that the youth have jobs in the manufacturing sector.

The Head of State's attention is ever split, with hardly any time to ensure that his agenda is understood and embraced by every mwananchi. He must find a way of ensuring that the toxic politics does not result in him being a lame-duck president.

Uhuru has only three years to crack the whip against those derailing his development agenda before his two-term presidency ends. It is his legacy at risk if he doesn't do so.