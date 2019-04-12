Police child abduction was cruel and illegal

Last Friday night, police forcibly entered a Westlands flat and took away a three-year-old Kenyan child whose legal guardians are an American man and woman

Soon afterwards the DCI issued a self-congratulatory tweet of how they had "worked around the clock to rescue" the child. In reality, it appears that the 'rescue' was illegal, cruel and shoddy.

The police abduction was illegal because the Children's Court appointed Matt and Daisy Mazzoncini as the child's legal guardians in 2017. The police, who refused to identify themselves, had no court order to take the child and told the couple, "This is Kenya, not America," when the Mazzoncinis complained.

It was cruel because the child has multiple medical problems including severe epilepsy. The police initially refused to take along the child's anti-seizure medicine.