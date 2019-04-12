CHILD ABDUCTION

Police child abduction was cruel and illegal

The police abduction was illegal.

In Summary

• The Americans were legal guardians of the child since 2017

A child rescued by the DCI last night now appears to have been an illegal kidnap from the official guardians of the child.
Image: Victor Imboto

Last Friday night, police forcibly entered a Westlands flat and took away a three-year-old Kenyan child whose legal guardians are an American man and woman 

Soon afterwards the DCI issued a self-congratulatory tweet of how they had "worked around the clock to rescue" the child. In reality, it appears that the 'rescue' was illegal, cruel and shoddy.

The police abduction was illegal because the Children's Court appointed Matt and Daisy Mazzoncini as the child's legal guardians in 2017. The police, who refused to identify themselves, had no court order to take the child and told the couple, "This is Kenya, not America," when the Mazzoncinis complained.

It was cruel because the child has multiple medical problems including severe epilepsy. The police initially refused to take along the child's anti-seizure medicine.

It was shoddy because the police did not bother to check false claims that the Mazzoncinis were faking the child's medical reports.

A writ of habeas corpus is being issued to produce the child in court. The child should be returned to its legal guardians. If the state wants the child back, it should revoke the guardianship legally in the Children's Court.

Quote of the day: "If you treat people right they will treat you right... ninety per cent of the time."

Franklin D. Roosevelt
The American President died on April 12, 1945

by STAR EDITOR Editorial
Leader
12 April 2019 - 06:00

