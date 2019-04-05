Uhuru can get rid of dodgy ministers

Yesterday President Uhuru Kenyatta gave his State of the Nation address in Parliament.

We heard a lot about Kenya's impressive achievements in the last 12 months. But we heard little about what most concerns Kenyans—corruption.

In 2015, Uhuru read out a List of Shame and asked five Cabinet Secretaries to step aside. Kenyans wanted something similar this year.

Kenyans are broadly supportive of the ongoing anti-corruption drive involving the DPP, DCI, EACC and AG. But so far the big fish have not gone to jail although some have been arrested. Kenyans want to see results. That is why they were hoping for a shake-up in Cabinet yesterday.

Uhuru said it was important to follow due process and not to dismiss people who had not been convicted of any crime.

However, the President can still remove a CS if he has lost confidence in him or her. It is not a court where he has to prove guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

The crackdown on corruption needs to intensify. The President should get rid of anyone around him who is considered dodgy.

