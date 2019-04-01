EDITORIAL: MPs should ignore Nyoro's bill

Kenyans have lately been treated to a cacophony of noise from political leaders over the war on corruption spearheaded by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The noise, especially from those associated with Deputy President William Ruto, is ungracious.

This warfront is of the view that their political saviour is targeted and, by extension, his ethnic community.

The group is not about to tire of shouting from the rooftops that the anti-graft war has been politicised. On its radar are DCI George Kinoti and DPP Noordin Haji.

Ruto's kutangatanga lieutenant Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro has proposed an amendment to the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act targeting to take away the powers of the DPP in determining the fate of investigations.

He also wants all corruption and economic crimes to be the mandate of the one-time maligned anti-graft agency EACC.

The corrupt and their cronies know that the proceeds of corruption will be forfeited if Kinoti and Haji find them culpable.

That is why they are using the likes of Nyoro to fight their war in Parliament, to the extent of tampering with a constitutionally protected office like the DPP's.

Legislators of goodwill should not buy the arguments in the Nyoro proposition during the debate in Parliament.