Time to streamline electoral processes is now

Kenya has always been caught flat-footed in terms of election planning and preparedness. The country is yet to learn from past bitter lessons.

The country is confronting four major issues — the population census, boundaries review, clamour for constitutional reforms and the 2022 General Election. Therefore, proper preparations are essential to guarantee the stability of the nation before and beyond the polls.

Of concern is the fact that the country is yet to enact a legal framework to guide a constitutional review.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission is carrying out stakeholders' engagement on the draft Referendum Bill, which will be presented to Parliament for debate and approval.

This is a step in the right direction, but time is of the essence. The population census is planned for August this year, but there appears to be inadequate public sensitisation to the significance of this important exercise.

Government agencies charged with the task of delivering the census must move from their comfort zones and up their game.

The country must make strategic choices in how to proceed in addressing the four issues of the census, boundaries review, strengthening the Constitution and elections to avoid knee-jerk reactions and a last-minute rush that could be damaging.