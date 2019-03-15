DPP should not get sucked into politics

The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has defended his office's record in the war against corruption.

On Wednesday night he appeared on Citizen TV and read out a list of cases that showed that Kalenjin leaders were not being disproportionately targeted.

This may be true but it was a mistake for Haji to descend to the level of his critics.

Earlier this week the multi-sectoral task force appeared before the Senate Legal Committee and denied targeting any community. Haji is part of that task force along with Attorney General Kariuki Kihara and DCI George Kinoti.

If you are called to testify before Parliament, you cannot refuse. So it was fine for him to talk there.

But when Haji goes on TV to argue his case, it looks like he has become a political combatant. It appears to confirm the suspicions of politicians like Nandi governor George Sang who on Tuesday accused Kinoti and Haji of being Uhuru's puppets in a political war.

The DPP should allow the facts to speak for themselves. He should not let himself get sucked into a slanging match with one political faction.