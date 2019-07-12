Kenyan women have coddled men

Men knew where to get a fuse, (Dear Kenya Power, it was the real men who used to reconnect power, I just watched as a young girl. Thank you for prepaid.) to reconnect the power for a night before going to have it reconnected the next day. The lady will borrow Sh100 to buy tokens for the night.

A man will leave his house in the morning, walk around and then come back in the evening empty handed. He will find a meal on the table and inhale it without blinking. Not bothering to ask where the food came from because he and his wife are jobless. For all he knows, another man could have given his wife that food. For free or otherwise, and the next day she will have a hot meal for him.

It is not strange to see a young man cling to an older woman, carry her handbag around, drive her big car and sleep in her house. Still, he will be able to go to a bar and raise his voice when ordering a cold beer like he knows where the money he is using is coming from. He will use that money to take a waitress to the Coast and when Sugar Mama finds out, she will call her friends to ask for advice on how to keep him. After crying and praying of course.

These days, a man will come out with you, order drinks, by the bottle, a few smokes and meat. When the bill comes, he is as meek as a mouse or is suddenly pressed and must use the bathroom until you pay the bill. After, you must drop him home. Or, because these days women pay for rooms, you will take him to a room so he works for the drinks and meat.