Waititu's Trojan horse falls apart

A Milkmaid went to market with her pail on her head. She was lost in thought about the profits and what she will do with them and tripped, wasting all of the milk. We have always been told never to count our chicks before they hatch.

In a similar fashion of wild thoughts, Kiambu Governor Ferdinard Waititu rushed to court seeking to use a shortcut to be allowed back to office.

It is rather obvious that it was not because of the bail that he moved to the High Court seeking a review of the terms.

Waititu’s was a devious and strategic decision with two objectives. The first was to obviously gain public sympathy, especially from Kiambu voters who have expressed regret over their decision at the ballot in 2017.

The second, and more important, was to use his incarceration to ensure that his application for review of the order barring him from office received expeditious treatment, under a certificate of urgency.

It was obvious that seeking a straight review of the decision barring him from office would take ages, and Waititu and his lawyers knew this. His colleague, Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal, had tried a review of similar terms and it took four months to get a verdict.

Like Waititu, he lost his bid to be allowed to his office.