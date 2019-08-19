Work-life balance in era of non-communicable diseases

Attaining a satisfactory work-life balance has become increasingly elusive for many workers. Work-life balance does not mean to devote an equal amount of time to paid work and non-paid roles. In its broadest sense it is defined as a satisfactory level of involvement or ‘fit’ between the multiple roles in a person’s life.

Four broad categories associated with work-life balance: role overload, work-to-family interference, family-to-work interference and caregiver strain. The reality is, work will interrupt life and life will interrupt work. The challenge is finding a way to effectively integrate the two.

There was a time when the boundaries between work and life were fairly clear: In 1910, a "normal" sleeping schedule was considered an average of nine hours per night, while today this has fallen to around seven hours.

Today, a large number of employees point out two main factors that hurt work-life balance the most: Time-related issues and the people they work with and/or for, with dependent variables being an employee’s age, the age and number of children in the household, marital status, the profession and level of employment and income level.

With urbanisation, traffic jams and inflation, employees are torn between commuting to work, juggling heavy workloads, managing relationships and family responsibilities, and off work interests, including “side hustles”. In this rush to “get it all done” employees end up sacrificing health, diet, physical fitness and families.