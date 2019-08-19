Weight gain – it’s not about calories

If everybody is on a calorie-controlled diet, why are we getting fatter?

The ‘eat less and move more’ advice has been around for more than 40 years. Yet, we have never been fatter or sicker. This flawed advice is based on the calorie theory, and it doesn’t work. It never has.

Calories are units of energy. Calorific values are arrived at by burning food, in a lab, and measuring the heat produced. Fats contain more than double the calories in carbohydrates. This explains the (incorrect) ‘logic’ behind the low-fat, calorie-counting campaign.

A pound of fat (0.5kg) contains approximately 3,500 calories. The calorie theory posits that if you burn off the same number of calories you put in, you will maintain your weight, ie energy in = energy out; and that to lose weight, you must sustain a calorie deficit. In other words, if you cut back 500 calories a day, or burn an extra 500 calories a day, you will lose one pound of fat per week. This is why dieters count calories in food and wear calorimetres in the gym.

Allow me to submit to you why I believe these ideas not only incorrect, but highly simplistic.