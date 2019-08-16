KRA’s march against counterfeits

The Kenya Revenue Authority is keen on fighting illicit products and has worked tirelessly to seal revenue loopholes. KRA and a multi-agency team on illicit trade and counterfeits comprising of Kebs, ACA, Public Health and the DCI have so far seized goods worth Sh7.5 billion from a countrywide crackdown since May last year. Goods worth Sh1.5 billion have been destroyed.

The team has been on overdrive to ensure an economy that is free of counterfeits and illicit products following a presidential directive. It continues to conduct operations in different parts of the country.

Goods seized include sugar, rice, cigarettes, liquor cooking oil, stone-coated roofing tiles, cables, vehicle spare parts, plastic pipes, medicines, sandalwood, electrical household switches/sockets, beauty/cosmetic products and textiles, among others. These were found to be counterfeited, sub-standard, concealed, unaccustomed, expired and or unfit for consumption.

Suspects are often prosecuted. From this crackdown, More than 4,211 people were arrested and 1,581 outlets closed for dealing in illicit alcohol. More than 272,940 brands of various products worth over Sh600 million were also seized for contravening various laws.

It also emerged that most of the goods seized were counterfeited locally, with alcoholic drinks being the most affected. Others were imported from China, majorly electric cables, roofing tiles and educational materials like geometric sets. Cigarettes were also imported from Montenegro through the UAE.

Of the goods destroyed, KRA made reference and adhered to EACCMA, 2004, and was cleared by Nema. The EACCMA, 2004, empowers the commissioner to destroy the counterfeits/contraband/illicit goods in a manner that he deems fit. KRA has revamped operations and put up systems to ensure success in this fight through market surveillance, intelligence gathering and border control measures.