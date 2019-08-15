Take a stand on renewable energy

Isn’t it time we applaud ourselves as Kenyans for charting a path towards achieving a greener future? The launch of the Lake Turkana Wind Power Plant, which by the way is Africa’s largest wind power plant, is incredible. A step towards cleaner, reliable, low-cost energy.

The launch is a vital step towards achieving Kenya’s ambitious target of 100 percent shift to renewable energy by 2020. Going by the current standing of energy source, 70 percent of the country’s electricity comes from renewable energy sources such as geothermal and hydropower sources.

The 100 percent shift to green energy by 2020 may seem unattainable given the current standing and the controversial issues surrounding the establishment of coal power plants in Kitui and Lamu counties.

What is the point of investing a lot of resources in fossil fuels, yet the whole world is moving towards a cleaner future? I am one of those who don’t support any attempt to venture in fossilised fuel sources.

Instead, focus all energies and resources towards scaling up the existing greener power plants. Kenya has a greater potential for solar energy, geothermal, and wind power, which are currently underexploited.