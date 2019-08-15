Curse of the front runner in Kenyan politics

If you write an Op-Ed with a headline like 'Mudavadi has no chance of winning'; or alternatively, 'Ruto should simply give up', then prepare to lose old friends, as well as to make new enemies.

For Kenyans are utterly unforgiving towards anyone who suggests that their preferred presidential candidate has no chance of winning.

And this religious faith in the inevitable victory of their chosen one, is something they cling to even though you would think that it is obvious enough that – at this early point in the election cycle – nobody really knows who the next president of Kenya will be.

Indeed, we cannot even be sure if this 'president' will be the usual all-powerful imperial authoritarian; or whether he or she will be some benign symbol of national unity of the kind parliamentary democracies sometimes have.

No less remarkable is that few of those who are at present devoutly committed to one presidential candidate or another, can realistically hope to later get any meaningful benefit from the victory of their candidate.

At the moment those whom I imagine would be most vexed at any dismissal of their presidential candidates’ chances, are the supporters of Dr William Ruto.

Things have turned out rather differently from what they expected when they lined up to vote in 2017. The narrative they bought into promised a seamless transition from President Uhuru Kenyatta to President William Ruto. And yet now, they face a rather different political reality.