A woman and her money are soon parted

So the other day I was mindlessly scrolling through Facebook when I came across a post warning women to stay away from a certain man. Apparently said man, photograph included, is notorious for his finger and tongue skills which he uses to fleece women out of their hard-earned money. The author of the post went ahead and named four or so victims who had fallen into his hands.

Listen, I have written an article before on dickmatisation. In that article I blamed women, a lot. For doing strange things for a man because of his dangling member. Now I want to blame society and how it socialises women.

There was a time when a woman’s illness could not be diagnosed, the good doctor would decide she needed a pelvic massage and or sex. That time the poor woman was probably mad or bored, maybe even broke.

And so it came to pass that over the years men decided their wands were magical and could cure women. You are upset, have a penis. You are lonely, have you tried a romp? You have some pain in your back? How about a ride on his stick? Assertive at work (be a b**** and get things done), when was the last time you had some? The worst part I think is women got to believe it. I say this because I do not see why a grown woman would give a man money so that she can have someone's fingers or tongue in her nether regions.