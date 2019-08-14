Kiambu impunity on steroids

The Kiambu government-in-exile is a case of impunity on steroids.

Deputy Governor James Nyoro has the backing of the law to act, as his boss, Ferdinand Waititu, runs his court cases. But the governor won’t let go, even after the court barred him from transacting county business.

Governor Waititu is still holding out as the duly elected representative of the people of Kiambu. He says he was elected to serve a five-year term, and he has done a mere two years. He is not going anywhere, even with allegations of corruption spiralling around him and his family.

Waititu has chosen to run the show from Koinange Street, Nairobi, with the backing of ‘loyal’ county executive committee members. He claims the court barred him from running county affairs from Kiambu offices, not from doing so in any other location. He is, therefore, still executing executive powers as Kiambu governor.

Some CECs have bought into Waititu’s excuse, thus fortifying the stalemate, while some MCAs have also been caught in the confusion and are unwilling to restore order. The MCAs are undecided, even though they may have reasonable grounds to impeach Waititu.

The MCAs and the CECs, the people who should resolve the stalemate, have even made it worse. They have failed to protect public interest. The Waititu-Nyoro clash is a betrayal of the rule of law, and the anarchy is contempt for the electorate.

The crisis of leadership demonstrates dereliction of duty by the county assembly. The divided loyalties of the CECs give the governor the courage to hold out in an executive display of impunity. Suspicions of corruption around Waititu, and the holdout, offer grounds for his removal, or any other holder of the same office in similar circumstances.