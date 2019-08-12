Dawa – potent or placebo?

Scientific fact is established when the same experiment is carried out over and over again with the same results. This is the concept of reproducibility, and it is considered central to the integrity of science.

Humans are unable to synthesise (make) vitamin C. It must, therefore, be obtained from the diet. Inadequate dietary intake results in Scurvy, a potentially fatal disease. As little as 10 mg/day of vitamin C is sufficient to prevent overt scurvy, which is roughly the amount found in the juice of half a lemon. Special groups, such as smokers, or those on dialysis as a result of kidney failure, require considerably more.

Glucose and vitamin C are closely related and have similar chemical structures. For this reason, they compete for entry into cells. This is an important observation because too much glucose in the bloodstream inhibits (prevents) the transport of vitamin C into cells, including the white blood cells that help us fight infections.

In light of this competition, it follows that the higher your dietary carbohydrate (glucose) intake, the higher your vitamin C requirements. The reverse must also be true. If you consume less glucose, you utilise vitamin C more efficiently and therefore require much less of it.

Could this inhibitory effect by glucose on the actions of vitamin C explain the inconsistencies in the benefit of vitamin C administration in many of Dr Pauling’s studies? The researchers may have been unaware of this competition, and few if any such studies controlled for dietary carbohydrates.

Recall that the recommended daily allowances (RDAs) of micronutrients were developed on typical high-carbohydrate, ‘Western’ diets. However, micronutrient requirements appear to depend on the underlying glycaemic (blood glucose) status. The RDAs, therefore, are only applicable in the context of high-carbohydrate diets and have little bearing on low-carbohydrate diets, which are becoming increasingly popular.