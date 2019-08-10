A safe Mombasa requires multi-faceted approach

This week, Bamburi area of Mombasa county witnessed an orgy of violence perpetrated by an armed gang. The attack on innocent residents took place on Monday evening around 8pm just as the people were returning home from work.

In what witnesses reported to be wanton attack of bystanders and passersby, a gang of at least 10 to 15 youth, armed to the teeth with machetes, went on a rampage slashing people and making away with their goods. By late night, at least 11 people were injured with three of them being in critical condition.

On hearing the police were on their way, the gang members disappeared in the dark of the night leaving their victims writhing in pain as they were rushed to the hospital. Police investigations led to the arrest of five youth the next day who are believed to have been part of the gang.

Haki Africa categorically states that these criminal acts of youth gangs are wrong and should not be tolerated. It is not only against human rights but also immoral, unethical and criminal to attack innocent civilians who are just going about their business. Such acts are equal to robbery with violence, which is a capital offence.