Shift from 'national cake' to national debt

One of the positive trends I have noticed in recent years refers to what we may term as “the national conversation”. Specifically, as concerns economics.

By “national conversation” I mean the kind of topics that are often written about in newspapers or dissected on talk shows. Things which the average Kenyan man or woman will discuss with friends while having a drink.

And above all – of course – the kind of topic likely to catch fire on social media.

Up to just a few years ago, such a conversation would usually revolve around “the national cake”. This idea – that there was some kind of “cake” in the hands of the government which was to be “eaten” by the citizens of Kenya – was so much taken for granted that hardly anyone bothered to debate its existence.

Instead, there were many passionate arguments as to who had – and who had not – received their share of this mythical cake.

During the tenure of the retired president Daniel Moi, for example, it was often alleged that the Kalenjin community (and the Rift Valley region in general) were always receiving a disproportionately large slice of this cake. But – even back then – there were those who ardently believed that what the Rift Valley communities “ate” was mere peanuts. And that it was Central Kenya which had previously done some serious “eating”: Received so much of this “national cake” that they did not deserve to have another go at it.