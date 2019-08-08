Oh, how we cherish our designer looks

As we prepared to go bury my father in the village, I told my siblings to be ready for whatever. I was tired. We had lost our mum five years prior so as the firstborn I felt it my place to shield my younger siblings from whatever heartache that might present itself in the village.

Heartache meaning new siblings and shielding by telling them the worst and hoping for the best. I know, hope is not a strategy, but it is all I had. I already knew of one half-sibling, but knowing my father, I was expecting at the very least, 15 new brothers and sisters.

My father was not a bad man. He was just himself. He did what he knew. We accepted him. In life and in death. Also, we still have the only one half-sibling to my knowledge. We did not get the other fourteen. I guess I did not know my old man as well as I thought I did.

Over the last few weeks, we put on our designer dresses and came out to play. Boy, did we play and dance! The lengths we go to still baffles me.

This is what I learnt though, from our online fashion show. We like designer. It is easy to spot a designer anything, especially with the way we wear it.