Youth unemployment demands urgent attention

Kenya’s GDP grew by about 6.3 per cent in 2018. This growth is buoyed by sustained public spending as evidenced by runaway public debt and an unprecedented expansion of the national budget. The public sector has ballooned, thanks to our unwieldy model of devolution.

Compared to 2012-13 budget estimates, the 2019-20 budget represents a whopping 108 per cent increase. In contrast, per capita GDP has expanded by a modest 51 per cent in the same period. Clearly, Public spending, mostly through deficit, is sucking the wind from the lungs of the economy. Moreover, profligate domestic borrowing is starving the private sector, especially small businesses, of credit.

While the economy has grown by more than five per cent over the last decade, job growth has been stagnant. In a sense, we are in a period of jobless GDP expansion. The economy expanded by 6.3 per cent in 2018 but formal sector jobs grew at a miserable rate of just 2.4 per cent. The question on everybody’s mind, and especially the youth is, where are the jobs?

GDP growth is laudable but where are the jobs? Similarly, why is the expansive public spending not spurring productivity and accelerated wealth creation? I don’t want to wade into the murky waters of the distribution of the country’s growth over the last decade but suffice it to say that the benefits of public spending boom have gone to the corrupt elite.