The young and restless expect dividends from graft war

On the day the Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury, Henry Rotich, and his co-accused were arraigned in court on charges of corruption and released on bond, a group of young people convened a press conference somewhere in Nairobi and issued some ultimatums to the government and the political leadership at large.

As much as their message was not covered by the legacy media, it got significant attention on various social media platforms. The message from the young people to the political leadership was loud, angry, but very clear—“get this country back to the correct trajectory or we as young people shall take action the best way we know”.

During the said press conference, the speakers expressed their support for President Uhuru Kenyatta’s war on corruption and warned anybody out to undermine that war of dire consequences. But as much as they supported the ongoing fight, the young people also expressed their frustration with the state of the economy, pointing out that they want to see some tangible results accruing from the war on corruption.

According to them, the dividends of the war on corruption must be an improved economy that guarantees better livelihoods for all Kenyans—without these dividends, the war on corruption will be a total waste of time and resources.

I had occasion to listen to these young people and as much one could easily dismiss them as a bunch of busybodies, they, nonetheless, conveyed a message that should not be taken for granted.