Punguza mizigo a non-starter

Once upon a time, the Oxen gathered to plot the destruction of the Butchers who they saw as the enemy. But, an older and wiser member of the herd said: “It’s true the Butchers slaughter us, but they do it skillfully. If the Butchers are destroyed, we shall be subject to unskilled people and suffer greatly. Butchers or not, men will always want our meat.”

There are times we think there are evil things that we change but in our hurry we end up making more grave mistakes. This is where we are with the ongoing Punguza Mizigo referendum proposal, as a country.

The initiative appears to have a good thinking behind it but has been done all wrong at all levels one can think of. It seeks to solve an issue that Kenyans have been crying about – ballooning wage bill – but the proposal causes more harm than good.

The proposals are poorly thought out and fail to take into account the role of the Kenyan citizenry in shaping the country’s laws and governance structure. Getting a million signatures cannot be said to have been involving the public in the process of seeking to amend the Constitution.

In fact, there could be a possibility that some of those signatures were forged and thus blotting the process. This is a key reason why the courts have stopped debate at the county assemblies after a challenge on the authenticity of those signatures.