If you have been avoiding eggs because they contain “too much” cholesterol, which you believe could lead to a heart attack, I have some great news. Eggs are back on the menu.

Eggs have recently been whitelisted by most world and country-specific health organisations. There is now no recommended limit on how many eggs one should eat. Eggs are a low-cost nutrition powerhouse, packed with healthy fats, good quality protein, and many essential micronutrients.

How did eggs, one of the most nutritious foods on earth, become so vilified?

Misconceptions around eggs and cholesterol largely originated from incorrect conclusions drawn from early research, that dietary cholesterol contributed to raised blood cholesterol levels.

In the early 1950s heart disease was becoming a significant problem in the US. Apparently, healthy men were dying of heart disease. Ancel Keys, an American physiologist who had been studying the influence of diet on health, suspected that dietary cholesterol was to blame. He spent the rest of that decade trying to prove that cholesterol in food was associated with cholesterol in the blood.

Having failed to find such a connection, he turned his attention to saturated fat. He hypothesised that dietary saturated fat raised cholesterol levels, which in turn leads to heart disease. His, and other studies convened in those years, helped sculpt our common beliefs about fat.