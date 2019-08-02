Three cancer patients die, one not RIP

Article 43 (1) (a) in the Bill of Rights of the Constitution provides that, “every person has the right to the highest attainable standard of health, which includes the right to health care services, including reproductive health care.”

In human rights language and standards across the world, it is the fundamental duty of the state to ensure rights are enjoyed. As a matter of fact, the Constitution provides in Article 21 (1) that “It is a fundamental duty of the State and every State organ to observe, respect, protect, promote and fulfil the rights and fundamental freedoms in the Bill of Rights.”

In the last few days, cancer has claimed the lives of leaders that we looked up to. We pay tribute to Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso and Kibra MP Ken Okoth. Our condolences go to their families and friends. Laboso was amongst the first few women governors Kenya had and Okoth was a gallant crusader of human rights who worked with organisations such as Haki Africa to push through crucial bills, including the Prevention of Torture Act. The two leaders fought a gallant fight against cancer but unfortunately succumbed to the killer disease.

While we mourn our leaders, somewhere in Nairobi another family is mourning a beloved one. Esther Wambui also succumbed to cancer while receiving treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital. However, Esther’s battle with cancer is far different from that of Laboso and Okoth.