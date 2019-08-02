Raising next generation of leaders, innovators

Tomorrow (August 3) President Uhuru Kenyatta will open the Young Scientists Kenya Exhibition, an innovative national science competition to showcase and support the next generation of scientists, entrepreneurs and innovators.

President Kenyatta, who is the patron of Young Scientists Kenya (YSK), will tour the exhibition and meet some of the 500 students from across Kenya who have invented cutting-edge science, technology and maths projects.

It is a day to celebrate the spirit of innovation and dynamism that drives this great country and recognise the transformative potential of Kenya’s greatest resource: Your bright and ingenious young people.

As Ireland’s Ambassador to Kenya, I am delighted at the enthusiasm with which Kenya’s government, academia and private sector have grasped the opportunity of YSK to embed science, technology, engineering and maths skills (STEM) in schools nationwide.

Equipping young people with the knowledge and confidence to tackle the challenges facing their families and communities is key to achieving the Big Four agenda and Vision 2030.

The original Young Scientists competition was pioneered in Ireland 54 years ago and has proved critical in our journey to becoming one of the world’s most open, globalised and dynamic economies.