NCD burden calls for new strategy

Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) account for more than 50 per cent of total hospital admissions and over 55 per cent of hospital deaths in Kenya.

Chronic illnesses—cancer, heart attack, stroke, renal/kidney failure and dementia, among others—require extensive medical care and treatment. Besides death and disability, chronic diseases pose a great burden to the economy, as they affect the working population. The cost of treatment can outstrip a family’s cash flows and/or medical insurance policy quickly.

As most households lack emergency funds for chronic illnesses, paying for medical bills in cash exposes them to catastrophic healthcare expenditure and extreme financial strain.

As a result, more people are finding themselves financially drained. This is most common in situations where one does not have medical insurance. In some cases, even with medical insurance, some may exhaust their annual limit or have a cover that excludes certain conditions.

The growing financial burden of these illnesses has prompted the insurance industry to introduce stand-alone critical illness cover, which ensures that one receives the financial assistance one needs to seek treatment in the event they are diagnosed with any of the mentioned diseases.

With the critical illness cover, the beneficiary is provided with a lump sum payment on the first diagnosis of any of the covered severe illnesses and life-threatening conditions.