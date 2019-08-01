In Kenya the environmentalists always win

And then Karura Forest, which had – by the time of her intervention, in 1998 – already been surveyed for degazetting and the subsequent carving out of high-value residential plots.

Through these historic (and victorious) interventions, the Nobel Peace Prize-winner lit the flame of environmental activism, that burns in Kenya to this day.

So, I was not at all surprised when the Lamu coal power plant, which we had been assured would “bring development” to that neglected corner of the country suffered a huge defeat in the courtrooms at the hands of environmental activists, a few weeks back.

The promoters of this project, of course, proclaim the great economic opportunity that this coal power plant represents.

But these were much the same kind of arguments used by the Kanu apparatchiks who fought Prof Wangari Maathai.

We were told then that it was “unpatriotic” to oppose the construction of such a grand building, which would create jobs while taking up only a portion of Uhuru Park.

The proposed conversion of Karura Forest into a vast upmarket residential estate was supposedly in response to the shortage of appropriately luxurious housing for the VIP foreigners working at the UNEP Gigiri complex.

But even now, decades later, there is no shortage of such housing in the Gigiri area, despite the preservation of Karura Forest. And as for skyscrapers located just outside the CBD, we now know that the proper place for such commercial buildings was precisely where you find several of them now: in the Upper Hill area, just a short walk from the still-intact Uhuru Park.

So, when it comes to environmentally challenged “development projects”, remember that there is always some other alternative to whatever is being presented to us as an indispensable step on the road to prosperity.