Why solar power is cheaper than grid

When Mama Sofi came to my office, she seemed to me like any walk-in client interested in a solar appliance. Her nonchalance and calm demeanour did not attract the attention of most client service officers in the showroom.

When I met her, her calmness was instantly replaced with a monologue of one angry woman pissed off by a system. I was already preparing a standard response to a client with a faulty solar system and when she paused, I asked her what her system code was. Mama Sofi explained she was not our client, she was complaining about her prepaid power from the grid.

"I loaded Sh500 token and it lasted for only three days, before it used to last for 10 days. I feel I am being robbed. In fact, I have taken measures to minimise my energy usage, but the cost keep going up in spite and despite."

Mama Sofi was literally making a sales pitch on my behalf, as a marketer. I needed to give her more information on alternative energy source and debunk the myths surrounding the acquisition of a solar system and the inefficiency of the grid system.

When you use grid power from a monopoly distributor you support a gargantuan edifice that consists of more than 10 companies and organisations. Key among them are government (through VAT), fuel importers, thermal independent power suppliers, GDC, KenGen, Ketraco, ERC, Rural Electrification, Warma, Kenya Power and a gamut of Power contractors.

Heck, you even cushion this edifice from exchange rates and inflation. For your Sh23 per kilowatt-hour, all these organisations have tentacles sucking it.