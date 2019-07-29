When should organs be donated?

Brain death is however not without controversies, even though a person who is brain dead is legally and clinically dead, their hearts are kept beating and their blood still flows to their organs through an artificial respiratory machine and so they still appear as though they are alive. As it is, brain death is seen to validate procuring of vital organs such as the heart from patients who are nearly dying but are not yet dead.

This raises questions such as; are patients who are on life support dead? And should their vital organs such as the heart and lungs be procured? What would be the cause of their death—organ donation or withdrawal of life support? It is true that with the withdrawal of life support, the patient would be dead but then again, what is the situation before the machine is turned off? Isn’t the patient already well within the definition of death?

If this is the case, turning off the life support machine is not to be questioned because this act would not really kill a patient who is already dead. This was actually a decision held by the New Jersey Supreme Court when it was first confronted by the question of the definition of death in the case of Karen Ann Quinlan.

In deciding whether or not to withdraw life support machine, the judges held that withdrawal of life support does not cause a patient’s death rather it allows the patient to die and it is the disease that causes the death of the patient and not the physician who withdraws the life support machine.

Nevertheless, to avoid causing death by procuring vital organs, doctors are guided by the Dead Donor Rule (DDR) when procuring organs from brain dead patients. The DDR does not allow recovery of vital organs until the patient has been declared dead after withdrawal of life support.