Taming the silent killer (high blood pressure)

We live in a rapidly changing environment. Throughout the world, human health is being shaped by powerful forces such as demographic ageing, rapid urbanisation and the globalisation of unhealthy lifestyles.

Increasingly, wealthy and resource-constrained countries are facing similar disease patterns, with populations in low- and middle-income countries disproportionately affected due to weak health systems.

One of the most striking examples of this shift is the fact that Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) such as cardiovascular disease, cancer, diabetes and chronic lung diseases have overtaken infectious diseases as the world’s leading cause of mortality.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that NCDs will cause 73 per cent of global deaths and 60 per cent of the burden of disease by 2020.

As Kenya’s population grows and the economy prospers, lifestyle changes have shifted the disease burden from infectious to non-communicable conditions. Today, NCDs, including cardiovascular diseases, account for 40 per cent of all deaths in Kenya and 50 per cent of all hospital admission. Therefore, NCDs have become a major public health concern in the country.

Globally, cardiovascular diseases account for most NCD deaths, or 17.5 million people annually, followed by cancers (8.2 million), respiratory diseases (4 million), and diabetes (1.5 million). Of these, hypertension complications account for 9.4 million deaths every year. Thus, hypertension is a considerable public health threat.