Fintech—the next frontier

It is important to remember how much has changed in the 12 years since mobile money first took off. Along with mobile technology, Fintech now encompasses artificial intelligence, machine learning, Big Data, the internet of things, blockchain, and other technologies. Fintech is making financial services more efficient and more individualised, and also rapidly moving us towards cash light economies. The transformative power of Fintech is readily apparent.

The transformation could be good or bad. Consider illicit financial flows. “Dark money” is not moving as stacks of cash furtively stuffed into paper sacks. It is laundered digitally through the world’s financial system and the amounts are not trivial.

The task force’s data partner Refinitiv drew gasps during last week’s UN High-Level Political Forum in New York when they presented the numbers to a luncheon gathering of almost 100 diplomats and senior officials: $2.4 trillion in proceeds from the illicit economy will move through the global financial system this year alone, and only one per cent of the proceeds from financial crimes will likely be recovered.

The good news is that even as digitalisation makes illicit flows easier to execute, it also makes suspicious patterns easier to spot and disrupt. Even a marginal increase in recovery rates could go a long way towards financing the SDGs, improving health, education and other essential social services. And, we have only begun to tap the power of combining Fintech with human ingenuity.

Our friends in Asia provide one of the most compelling examples. Ant Forest is an app developed by Ant Financial, whose CEO is my colleague on the UN task force. Ant Forest users earn points by tracking their carbon-light behaviours: taking the bus instead of the car earns you points, riding a bike instead earns you even more points, turning off lights earns you points, and so forth.

When you amass enough points on the app (and the power of friendly competition in social networks is huge since friends can watch each other’s scores), Ant Financial will plant a real tree on your behalf. To date, more than 500 million Ant Forest gamers have planted more than 100 million trees: you can see the reversal of desertification from space.

Inspired by Ant Forest, GCash Forest launched just last month in the Philippines. Could we do something similar in Africa with our land or our iconic wildlife? Conferences such as 'Fintech in the Savannah' let us learn from each other and explore options.

While the festival strengthened Kenya’s position as an emerging regional Fintech hub, more remains to be done to fully capture the benefits. We need to boldly share our experiences and also learn from others.

Governor of the Central Bank of Kenya