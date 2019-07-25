Ladies, steer clear of these jesters

Dating when you are older is fun if you have a sense of humour. If you take yourself very seriously, it is a murky disappointing jungle. The secret, as my boss keeps telling me, is to keep the fan belt moving. Do not stop and hang around for too long if it (he) is not what you want.

There are those men who have perfected the art of time wasting. If you are not careful, the universe might find you with a joker and pass you over thinking there is no vacuum. So today let me help my sisters a little bit with how to know some of these jesters from a mile away.

The day scholar. He will be in your WhatsApp from 8am to 5pm and will announce that he is home at say 6pm. He is off all weekend. If you are slow, you will think he likes to tell you where he is (and you know we like knowing where our men are). He is letting you know that he is now under the watchful eye of his wife and has to be the monogamous husband he pretends to be. Unless you like day time porn clips and sending nudes from your office bathroom, it is advised to nip this nonsense in the bud.

Texter. Never makes plans to meet you. Sends you love poems, love songs and voice notes. He has this busy lifestyle but no one sees him anywhere. He probably sought you out via a social media platform. He will not send you pictures of himself. Makes you wonder if he is in prison. Listen, a man should make plans to meet up in the first week. Otherwise, you have a penpal.