Allowing hunting a short-term trap

In a world full of environmental disasters, pollution and climate change, Kenya is one of the last bastions of great open spaces, providing unspoilt homes for the most majestic of God’s creations.

The government has been consistently strong in its policy of keeping poachers and other forms of neo-colonialism from pillage our natural resources. The same cannot be said of Botswana, Tanzania and other nations in the region.

While limited short-term financial returns have their natural attraction, there is a clear advantage in pushing our national brand as the loyal guardians of the world’s greatest fauna.

Soon we might see African governments inviting foreign pyromaniacs to come in and set their villages on fire if it brings some quick money.

Our neighbours’ short-term gains are our long-term opportunities. Aside from the few criminals and their enablers, in Europe and around the world poachers and hunters of big game are held in the lowest possible regard, with no distinction made between them.

Teeth are set on edge every time an image of a poacher or hunter reaches the headlines or social media. Now is the time to harness the full international potential of this emotion.