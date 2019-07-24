Child hunger defies Africa’s economic growth

More than 820 million people worldwide are still going hungry, which makes reaching the target of zero hunger by 2030, nearly impossible, especially in Africa. One in three children in Africa is stunted, which reduces the likelihood of achieving multiple sustainable development goals.

Hunger accounts for nearly half of all child deaths in Africa. Moreover, nine out of 10 African children do not meet the minimum acceptable diet recommended by the World Health Organization.

Stunting is a horrific early growth failure and has been described by the World Health Organization (WHO) as the most significant impediment to human development.

Stunting is caused by poor nutrition and maternal health especially in the first 1,000 days, which is the first two years from conception. Sadly, the effects of stunting are irreversible. Children over the age of two years are unlikely to regain lost development potential and carry long-term deficits in cognitive capacity.

Hunger and stunting also undermine the economic performance of countries. For example, it is estimated that between 40 and 67 per cent of the working population in Egypt, Ethiopia, Uganda and Swaziland was stunted as children. Today, this early growth failure costs these economies between 1.9 and 16.5 per cent of GDP.